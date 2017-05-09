James Comey visits Jacksonville in one of final acts leading the FBI

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: F.B.I. Director James Comey testifies before the House Judiciary Committee September 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Win McNamee, Custom)

In one of his final acts as FBI director, James Comey gave the keynote address Tuesday at a Jacksonville conference for law enforcement personnel.

Comey was fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI said Comey arrived Tuesday morning, met with Special Agent in Charge Charles Spencer and then rode to the Hyatt Regency downtown where the conference was held. He spoke at 10 a.m. and left Jacksonville by 11 a.m.

Comey was in town for the 2017 conference for FBI-LEEDA, a nonprofit organization that provides education on best industry practices and executive training for small to mid-sized agencies.

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed the visit, but had no further comment.

