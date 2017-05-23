'James Bond' star Roger Moore dies at 89

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 22: Sir Roger Moore meets fans and signs copies of his book 'Bond on Bond' at HMV, Oxford Street on October 22, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Stuart Wilson, 2012 Getty Images)

Sir Roger Moore, who starred in the iconic "James Bond" franchise in the 1970s and 1980s, has died. He was 89 years old.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated," his family posted on his official Twitter account Tuesday morning.

