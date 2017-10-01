Jaguars will stand for national anthem on Sunday, team says

A week after 15 players took a knee during the “The Star Spangled Banner,” to protest President Trump’s comments about the NFL and its players, the Jaguars’ roster will stand for the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

In a lengthy statement released by the Jaguars on Saturday night, the players announced they will “kneel to pray for change, progress and equality,” before the anthem but then stand together.

The full statement released by the Jaguars on behalf of their players:

“The United States flag and our national anthem are both strong sources of inspiration and unity. Our respect for both is sincere. Given recent events and remarks, however, we felt it was time last weekend to shine a light on the serious issues of inequality and social injustice that exist in our country. “We want to make it clear that we never intended in any way to show disrespect towards the U.S. military community, first responders, our flag, or our national anthem. We love and respect everyone who serves and has made sacrifices for the United States in the past, today and the future. That is especially true in our hometown of Jacksonville. “We are a very diverse group, much like our country as a whole. So we may not see eye to eye on everything, but we will be a team undivided. We will play to win and represent Jacksonville with honor, and we are committed to furthering the conversation and taking action to effect positive change. “In that spirit, the Jacksonville Jaguars – every one of us – prior to the national anthem on Sunday will kneel to pray for change, progress and equality for everyone who calls the United States their home. We hope others will pray along with us. We are all in this together. “The Jacksonville Jaguars will then stand together, as a team, tomorrow and going forward, to honor our flag and our national anthem.”

Florida Times-Union