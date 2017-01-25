Jaguars announce sister company Bold Events

Courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. [Jacksonville Jaguars Press Release] – The Jacksonville Jaguars today announced the formation of its sister company, Bold Events, LLC, as a new private events business charged with attracting and planning events at EverBank Field and Daily’s Place on a year-round basis.

“Since Shad Khan purchased the team in 2012, the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville have taken great pride in redefining the game day experience at EverBank Field, creating one-of-a-kind spaces for game viewing and fan interaction,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. "As we anticipate the opening of Daily’s Place in a few short months, we’re excited for the Bold Events staff to expand our efforts to attract concerts, festivals, corporate events and the like to this world-class downtown Jacksonville entertainment venue.”

Bold Events will serve as a one-stop concierge service for planning events at EverBank Field and Daily’s Place. This includes events at the amphitheater and covered flex field as well as the unique spaces throughout EverBank Field such as the US Assure Club, Fields Auto Terrace Suite and FanDuelVille.

Meeting planners and concert promoters interested in touring the space, researching date availability or receiving a customized event proposal can reach out to the Bold Events team at www.boldeventsjax.com or 904-633-6544.

