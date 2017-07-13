Jacksonville's Jay Fant pulls more endorsements for Attorney General

Rep. Jay Fant, R-Jacksonville, debates on the House floor Feb. 3, 2016.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two-term state Rep. Jay Fant pulled in more endorsements in his bid for Florida Attorney General this week from fellow Republican House members Paul Renner and Clay Yarborough.

The two new endorsements strengthen Fant's political backing to a 12-person team consisting of Central and North Florida Reps. Mike Miller, Bob Cortes, Rene Plasencia, Joe Gruters, Stan McClain, Colleen Burton, Julio Gonzalez, Bobby Payne, Chuck Clemons, Jason Fischer, Paul Renner and Clay Yarborough.

“I’m honored to have the support of strong conservatives like Paul Renner and Clay Yarborough,” Fant said in a press release on Thursday.

“Their effective leadership in Tallahassee serves their constituents and our entire state well. I look forward to continuing to work with them to limit government and increase opportunity for hardworking Floridians.”

Fant, a Jacksonville native, has represented southwestern portions of Duval County since 2014, when he narrowly won a Republican primary election against one of his most recent endorsements, Renner. Fant would go on to win the general election for District 15 largely unattested.

Fant's only Republican opposition in this race so far is Ashley Moody, a former Hillsborough County Circuit Judge. According to an article published by the Tampa Bay Times last month, Moody already has the endorsement of current Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The only Democratic candidate to enter the race is Tampa foreclosure defense and consumer protection attorney Ryan Torrens.

In terms of campaign dollars, Moody is currently leading the pack with a total of $490,376, money that has been gleaned mostly from Tampa contributors. Moody, who is the most recent candidate to enter the race, put up $6,000 of her own money at the beginning of June.

Fant's financial campaign records may have been running longer than Moody's, but show nowhere near the amount of contributions. Fant has only received a total of $147,815 since May, $5,000 of which was a personal investment.

In terms of expenditures, Fant has spent a total of $2,250 as of June 30. More than half of that amount was paid to Front Line Strategies, a paid media and public relations firm out of Tallahassee.

You are right, Mr. President. We should repeal. The federal gov’t has no role in healthcare. https://t.co/7kmBKlxOiF — Jay Fant (@jay_fant) June 30, 2017

Outside of a photo with Ben Carson in Hillsborough County and social media posts calling for the repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act, Fant has yet to roll out much of a campaign platform.

“I will continue Attorney General Bondi’s fight against prescription drug abuse, human trafficking, and predators who target seniors and children," Fant is quoted as saying on his campaign website.

"I will keep pushing back against the federal overreach that chokes our small businesses and the most vulnerable members of our society can count on me.”

© 2017 WTLV-TV