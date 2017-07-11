Jacksonville's first medical marijuana dispensary opens today

It could be a new way for patients with debilitating conditions to find relief.
Jacksonville's first medical marijuana dispensary is opening today on Beach Boulevard--just east of University Boulevard South. It's operated by a company called Trulieve.
The facility will offer non-smokeable cannabis products and will be able to make home deliveries to patients if they need it.
