Jacksonville's first medical marijuana dispensary opens today

First Coast News , WTLV 6:39 AM. EDT July 12, 2017

It could be a new way for patients with debilitating conditions to find relief. 

Jacksonville's first medical marijuana dispensary is opening today on Beach Boulevard--just east of University Boulevard South. It's operated by a company called Trulieve.

The facility will offer non-smokeable cannabis products and will be able to make home deliveries to patients if they need it.

 

