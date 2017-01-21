Jacksonville women to march in D.C.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dressed in the same t-shirts gathered outside of security checkpoint waiting to start their 700 mile journey. Their destination? The Women’s March in Washington D.C. Even though they are traveling together, they are not marching just for each other.

"My ancestors, I’m marching for my children I have three young boys, and I’m marching for women who don’t necessarily see the importance of marching ," Tiffany Davis-Baer said.

But the dozen or so Nocatee women do see something important. A bigger picture. Before November they did not even know each other. Some of them live just a few blocks apart, they connected in a Facebook group just after the election.

Not long after, their plans around Inauguration Day came together.

"We decided that weekend that we were going to Washington to standup for women’s rights," Melanie Armour said.

When the D.C march was announced, one-by-one they booked their tickets. Davis-Baer said it is not just about women, but for ideas and people who need a voice.

"It’s just great to be with people of similar thought and we’re going together in solidarity," Davis-Baer said.

Solidarity right down to their wardrobe, which Davis-Baer explained.

"For me, I lean on the side of love not hate," she said pulling on her t-shirt.

A theme the women want to express when arm-in-arm marching in D.C. Armour said with the efforts they are making to travel, they are hopeful for the future.

"Maybe one day one of our girls will be president of the United States," Armour said.

The group will meet with the women of congress who represent Florida on Saturday morning before heading to the march.

(© 2017 WTLV)