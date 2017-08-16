Jacksonville woman dies after car crashes into her in front yard during argument

47-year-old John Henry Perry was arrested on Wednesday following a crash that killed a woman on Friden Drive. Photo: JSO.

A 47-year-old felon is back behind bars after a woman was crushed by a car that shoved her through the front of her home in the 4400 block of Friden Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

John Henry Perry was arrested early Wednesday on two charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and absentee booked without bail after he was hospitalized following the crash, according to jail files. She died at the hospital.

Perry had walked to 34-year-old Shafonda Lakisha Boynton’s home just after 2:30 a.m., then started talking with her, a witness told police in the arrest report. Boynton told him to leave, but he refused and they argued. She told him his keys were in his car. He walked away and got into the Chevrolet Impala. That’s when Boynton yelled at the witness, 45-year-old Jacqueline Monique Thompson, to “look out.”

Thompson said the car knocked her to the side and then struck Boynton before crashing into the home, the report said. Officers found Boynton screaming and bleeding from a severed right leg. Family members said Boynton and Perry knew each other, but they did not know what led to Wednesday’s argument.

A neighbor pointed out Perry to officers after the crash, sitting in front of a nearby home, the report said. Also hospitalized for facial injuries, he had not been booked into jail as of early Wednesday night, according to jail records.

Perry’s criminal record includes a charge of second-degree murder in 1990 that was dropped, according to court files. He was sentenced to 13 months in state prison in 2015 for sale or delivery of a controlled substance, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

