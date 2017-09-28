Jacksonville Veteran takes bronze at Invictus Games

Jacksonville resident, and Air Force veteran Adam Faine won Bronze in Men’s Road Bike at Invictus Games.

Invictus Games bring wounded veterans from around the world to compete in adaptive sports from cycling to sitting volleyball to traditional track and field events.

"For Adam, cycling is a way of life. He is the Manager for Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride Team in Jacksonville. Soldier Ride is an adaptive cycling event that brings dozens of wounded veterans together for 4-5 days of camaraderie and physical activity."

Congrats, Adam!

