Jacksonville job fair Tuesday, hundreds of jobs up for grabs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Hundreds of jobs are available and you could land your next gig.

Around 40 companies are hosting a job fair at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. The job fair starts at 10:00am and will open early for veterans.]

Positions available:

Ally Financial: Customer Service Associates, Collections Associates

Community Hospice & Palliative: CareRegistered Nurse (RN), Hospice Aide (CNA), Social Worker (LCSW), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Pediatrics - Social Worker, Psychosocial Specialist

Cox Media Group: Sales, Integrated Marketing Managers

Department of Military Affairs: Administration, Custodial, Environmental, Fire Fighting, Groundskeeper, Forestry, Maintenance, Youth Workers

Gate: Sales Associates, Assistant Manager, AMIT (Assistant Managers in Training), MIT (Managers in Training)

HCR ManorCare: Unit Manager, Assistant Director of Nursing, RN Supervisor, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Certified Nursing Assistant, (CNA), Dietary Aide

Ovation Credit Services: Credit Analyst - Inside Sales, Case Advisor - Customer Service, Retention Specialist

Aarrow Sign Spinners: Managers, Sign Spinners, Drivers

Brightway Insurance: Insurance Service Center Representatives, Commercial Insurance Team Lead, Quality Assurance Specialists, Jr Accounting Analyst

Brenau University: Bachelor & Masters Programs, BBA-Heathcare Management, CPA/Public Accounting, Project Mgt, HR Management, Adjunct Instructors

Brookdale Cypress Village: Servers, Bussers, Hosts, Dishwashers, Cooks, Housekeepers, Laundry Attendants, CDL Drivers, Maintenance Technician, Receptionist, Licensed Care Positions, Registered Nurses, Licensed, Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Home Health Aides, Resident Care Associates, Personalized, Living Assistants, Non-Licensed Direct Care Associates

CareerSource Northeast Florida: ´╗┐Computer Lab, Resume Assistance

Champion Brands: Local Class A CDL Drivers, Evening warehouse - Forklift and Pullers, Merchandisers

City of Jacksonville: Veteran Services

CNS Healthcare: Participants

Colonial Life: Sales Manager, Entry Level Sales

DeVry University: Career Education Degree Programs, Military Career Transition Training

First Command Financial Services: Financial Advisor, Financial Advisor - Military Liaison

G4S Secure Solutions: Security Officers

Heavy Equipment Colleges of America

Hilex Poly: Machine Operators, Material Handlers

IRS: Bilingual Customer Service Rep, Customer Service Rep

Jacksonville Jaguars - Jax Pack

Jiffy Lube: Assistant General Manager, Assistant Managers, Lead Customer Service Advisors, Automotive/Lube Technicians

Massey Services: Manager Trainee, Sales, Service Technicians

New Horizons Computer Learning Center: Technical Instructors, Account Executive, Educational Consultant

PRP Wine International: Wine Consultant, Brand Ambassador

Puerto Rican / Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

RaceTrac: Store Manager, Co-Manager,Entry Level Manager, Associates - Full and Part Time

Shipyard Staffing: Structural Welder, Electrician, Pipe Welder, Pipefitter, Administration, Shipfitter

Student Transportation of America: School Bus Drivers, School Bus Attendants

Trad's Pest Control: Sales, Admin, Mechanic, Garden Center - Retail Service Professionals

US Army: Over 200 Opportunities at: www.goarmy.com

US Health Advisors: Sales Agents, Sales Executives, Licensed Agents

VyStar Credit Union: Call Center Supervisor, Member Service Specialists, Teller Specialists, Member Relationship, Specialists Business Lenders

Web.com: Sr. Outbound Sales,Collections Specialists,Retention Specialists

Whataburger: Restaurant Managers, Team Members

