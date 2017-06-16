Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer sustained minor injuries after hydroplaning on a wet road.

The accident, only involving the officer's vehicle, occurred on I-95 southbound near Dunn Avenue. In a press conference about the accident, JSO advised the public to be sure to slow down and drive safely on wet roadways. The officer at the press conference stated that everything indicated that the officer was traveling the speed limit when he hydroplaned and careened into the guard rail.

Both light and heavy rains can cause issues on the road ways. On light rainy days, oil from more dry days can come up and cause the roads to become slick and on heavier rain days hydroplaning is a danger.

It is also important to make sure your tires have the right pressure in them and have adequate tread.

Drive safely!

