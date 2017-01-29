Jacksonville reacts to Trump's immigration ban

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville International Airport remained protest-free after President Trump’s immigration ban, but the topic was on a lot of travelers’ minds.

“It’s just beyond anything I could have ever have imagined would happen in this country,” said Kathy Aberman from Pennsylvania.

“It’s probably not a bad idea until we start knowing who’s coming in [our country],” said Marc Schwartz from Houston, TX.

None of the seven, Muslim-majority countries on Trump’s executive order have a point of entry at JIA. Airport officials say no one has been detained and its policies have not changed.

Although the executive order is a temporary ban, others hope it leads to a permanent solution for immigration.

“All countries have to be protective of their borders and who’s allowed in,” said Vincent McCrudden of Jacksonville. “I think the United States historically has been pretty liberal."

“It's something we need to get our immigration system up to speed, to handle the influx and handle the documentation problems people have coming from certain countries,” said Schwartz.

Meanwhile across town, a small group of protesters gathered outside the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida on Sunday. They held signs in support of the Muslim community.

"I teach refugee children and they are my passion, and I believe they deserve the opportunity to learn in a safe free environment and that's why I'm here," said Robin Sarkees, a second grade ESL teacher in Jacksonville.

The ralliers are neighbors and friends who wanted to show support.

“We’re about showing love to humanity,” she said.

