Police searching for missing Jacksonville man due to unusual circumstances

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for James Peterson Jr., 47, due to unusual circumstances.

Missing person: James Daniel Peterson Jr. (PHOTO: JSO)

He was reported missing on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Peterson left in his black, four door, 2014 Dodge Ram Truck 1500, Texas Tag DNJ5179.

Photo of James Peterson's car (PHOTO: JSO)

The above picture is an actual picture of the Peterson's vehicle.

Anyone who has seen Peterson since April 20 is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

