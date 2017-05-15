Police searching for missing Jacksonville man due to unusual circumstances

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for James Peterson Jr., 47, due to unusual circumstances.
He was reported missing on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Peterson left in his black, four door, 2014 Dodge Ram Truck 1500, Texas Tag DNJ5179.
The above picture is an actual picture of the Peterson's vehicle.
Anyone who has seen Peterson since April 20 is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs