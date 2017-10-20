Jacksonville police release sketch after woman assaulted in her apartment on San Pablo

Police sketch of a sexual assault suspect sought by JSO. Photo: JSO.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a sketch Friday based on a woman’s description of a man she said knocked her unconscious, ransacked her apartment and possibly sexually assaulted her earlier in the week.

The woman told police she was getting something out of her car outside her apartment building on San Pablo Road when a man approached her and asked to use her cell phone, police said.

The woman let the man use the phone about 12:20 p.m. but said she was attacked when she tried to get it back, police said.

The woman said the man forced his way into her apartment when she opened the front door to ask for the phone, police said. He then struck her until she lost consciousness.

She said when she woke up her apartment had been ransacked, and she felt she might have been sexually assaulted, police said.

Anyone who recognized the person in the sketch is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast CrimeStoppers at (866) 845-8477 (TIPS).

