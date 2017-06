Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man is in critical condition after his vehicle was rear ended on Heckscher Drive.

Beau McCook, 26, of Jacksonville, was ejected from his vehicle after it was rear ended on Heckscher Drive at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday.

McCook was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. He was transferred to UF Health and is in critical condition.

