Jacksonville man charged with stealing a Camden County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car after DUI check

Shawn Patrick Tippins (Photo Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff's Office)

A Jacksonville man was arrested on 19 charges after he stole a Camden County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car following a roadside sobriety test on Friday in Woodbine, Ga., authorities said.

Shawn Patrick Tippins was arrested after his car was found parked halfway on a grassy median just south of West 4th Street on Bedell Avenue around 3:55 p.m., deputies said.

A deputy said he smelled an "overwhelming odor of alcohol" coming from inside the vehicle. After a few roadside sobriety tests, the deputy asked Tippins to take a breathalyzer test, but he refused, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Based on observations, the deputy placed Tippins under arrest. The report described Tippins as 5-foot-2 with very small wrists.

The deputy put Tippins in the backseat of his patrol car and opened the center divider to allow for air conditioning to filter to the backseat. The deputy then left Tippins in the vehicle to meet with another member of the sheriff's office.

Shortly after leaving Tippins, the suspect drove off in the deputy's patrol car, the release said. Tippins was eventually stopped after he rammed into several patrol cars, significantly damaging the vehicle he was driving.

The deputy said Tippins was able to slip off his handcuffs, which allowed him to steal the vehicle.

Tippins' charges include theft of a police vehicle, four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of interfering with government property and two counts of DUI.

