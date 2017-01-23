Jacksonville judge accused of racist and sexist comments resigns

(Photo: Florida Times-Union)

Jacksonville Circuit Judge Mark Hulsey, facing allegations of making racist and sexist remarks, resigned Monday.

The Tampa Times reported that Hulsey had emailed his resignation to Florida Gov. Rick Scott. Hulsey was facing a potential investigation in the Florida Legislature and was also facing a hearing where the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission was seeking his removal from office.

Hulsey, who narrowly won re-election in August, is accused of saying black people should “go back to Africa” and female staff attorneys are “like cheerleaders who talk during the national anthem.”





The Judicial Qualifications Commission also accused Hulsey of misusing his judicial assistant and the staff attorneys responsible for helping all the judges in the Jacksonville-based 4th Judicial Circuit. The complaints say he used staff attorneys to prepare scripts for routine judicial tasks and required one to regularly do his work for him.

The commission panel said Hulsey’s “indifference to your judicial duties” created problems for other staff and that he “exploited” his judicial assistant by having her pay personal bills, write letters and phone people on his behalf.

Scott will now appoint a replacement for Hulsey. The process of selecting a successor is expected to take several months.

