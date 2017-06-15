Jacksonville International Airport cargo facility damaged in strong storm winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A cargo facility at the Jacksonville International Airport was damaged from an intense gust of wind, but luckily no one was injured.

UPS public relations director, Susan Rosenberg, said:

Two people were in the building, but no injury. We’re waiting on airport authorities to clear the area to assess the situation. UPS departures wouldn’t be until later tonight. We will evaluate contingencies that may include ground movement to another airport. This is not our main Jacksonville processing hub location and package centers that dispatch the familiar brown trucks. Recall we announced a major expansion of that facility last fall and construction is underway as well as for a relief processing facility on the other side of town to open this fall while we are undergoing the main hub construction.

It is likely that it operations will be a little slow in the coming days, but will not stop completely.

