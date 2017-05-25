Jacksonville girl, 12, dies after last month's sleepover shooting, family says

A 12-year-old Jacksonville girl shot in the head at a sleepover last month died Thursday, relatives told The Times-Union.

RaMya Eunice had been brain dead since undergoing surgery at UF Health Jacksonville following the shooting. She died about 6:45 p.m., shortly after her family instructed hospital staff to remove her from life support.

“She went quickly,” said cousin Davett Gordon. “As soon as they took her off, it wasn’t five minutes before she was gone.”

RaMya was attending a slumber party at a friend’s home in the 100 block of Willow Branch Avenue in the city’s Lackawanna neighborhood about 1:45 a.m. April 30 when the shooting occurred, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She was sleeping on a couch when she was struck by a bullet fired by the homeowner’s 11-year-old nephew in what was described as an accident, according to Times-Union news partner First Coast News.

“We’re all saddened by this tragic event,” Gordon said. “The next step is to get justice for her. Someone has to be held accountable for this.”

RaMya’s death marks the second time a child has been killed by gunfire in Jacksonville since February and the fifth time a child has been shot in the same time frame.

The State Attorney’s Office has not charged anyone in the case.

“She was just a child. I just want justice for her,” Gordon said of the girl whose contagious smile will be dearly missed.

The family plans to hold a candlelight vigil in RaMya’s memory, Gordon said. Details have not been finalized, but it will likely take place next week.

