Jacksonville fire lieutenant avoids jail time for carjacking arrest

(Florida Times-Union)

A Jacksonville fire department lieutenant charged in a February attack and attempted carjacking that bloodied a woman outside a St. Augustine bar will avoid jail time, according to court documents.

Lt. John Lopez III, 39, was sentenced last week to three years’ probation as part of a plea bargain reached May 4. Conviction was withheld for Lopez, who pleaded no contest to counts of felony grand theft and misdemeanor battery.

Under the agreement, Lopez also was ordered to wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet for three months, undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations, stay away from bars and liquor stores and write an apology to the victim.

The lieutenant is suspended without pay pending termination proceedings, fire department spokesman Tom Francis said. It’s unclear whether the incident will cost him his job.

“Now that the criminal aspect [of the case] is over and the city can progress forward with what they want to do, then obviously we’ll represent our member through that process,” said union president Randy Wyse.

Read more on the Florida Times-Union.

Florida Times-Union