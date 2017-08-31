Jacksonville donation drop-off for Hurricane Harvey recovery

People board a Harris County Sheriff airboat while escaping a flooded neighborhood during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Hurricane Harvey has set what forecasters believe is a new rainfall record for the continental United States, officials said Tuesday. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, This content is subject to copyright.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Companies around the First Coast are stepping-up to help collect items for Hurricane Harvey victims.

There are currently eight different drop-off locations. Supplies will be packed-up and taken to areas hit by Hurricane Harvey on September 10.

Items requested include: toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, diapers and baby needs, feminine hygiene products, first aid kits, toilet paper, non-perishable food, clothes, blankets, pet supplies and pet carriers, hand sanitizer, wipes, large zip lock bags, 5 gallon fuel tanks, plastic storage containers, and backpacks.

Helpful tip: If you’re are making pre-packed zip top bags to send to Texas, don't forget to make three kinds. Men's, women's and one for children. Maybe put in disposable razors and shaving cream for men, feminine hygiene products for women and snacks and perhaps a little toy for the kids.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:



StrikeZone Fishing

11702 Beach Blvd

(9 to 7 weekdays; 9 to 5 Saturday; 9 to 7 Sunday)

Palm Valley Outdoors

377 Roscoe Blvd

Ponte Vedra Beach

Angie's Subs

1436 Beach Blvd

Jax Beach

Ricks Bait and Tackle

224 20th st

Jax Beach

Grand slam Boats

76 Dockside Dr #108

St Augustine

Plant Ranch Nursery

14108 Beach Blvd

Jacksonville

Kwik-Fix Plumbing

4635 Emerson St

Jacksonville

(Monday-Friday 8:00am till 5:00 pm)

iFix and Cell

11701 San Jose Blvd #8

Jacksonville

Jumbo Shrimp Baseball Grounds

301 A Philip Randolph Blvd.

Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp will collect unopened hygiene products at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville front office 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday. Fans can also donate items at the games Thursday or Friday and bring them to Memorial Hospital Guest Services.

Salvation Army

10900 Beach Blvd.

Accepting physical donations only at the Beach Blvd. location.

