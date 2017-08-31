Jacksonville donation drop-off for Hurricane Harvey recovery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Companies around the First Coast are stepping-up to help collect items for Hurricane Harvey victims.
There are currently eight different drop-off locations. Supplies will be packed-up and taken to areas hit by Hurricane Harvey on September 10.
Items requested include: toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, diapers and baby needs, feminine hygiene products, first aid kits, toilet paper, non-perishable food, clothes, blankets, pet supplies and pet carriers, hand sanitizer, wipes, large zip lock bags, 5 gallon fuel tanks, plastic storage containers, and backpacks.
Helpful tip: If you’re are making pre-packed zip top bags to send to Texas, don't forget to make three kinds. Men's, women's and one for children. Maybe put in disposable razors and shaving cream for men, feminine hygiene products for women and snacks and perhaps a little toy for the kids.
DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:
StrikeZone Fishing
11702 Beach Blvd
(9 to 7 weekdays; 9 to 5 Saturday; 9 to 7 Sunday)
Palm Valley Outdoors
377 Roscoe Blvd
Ponte Vedra Beach
Angie's Subs
1436 Beach Blvd
Jax Beach
Ricks Bait and Tackle
224 20th st
Jax Beach
Grand slam Boats
76 Dockside Dr #108
St Augustine
Plant Ranch Nursery
14108 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville
Kwik-Fix Plumbing
4635 Emerson St
Jacksonville
(Monday-Friday 8:00am till 5:00 pm)
iFix and Cell
11701 San Jose Blvd #8
Jacksonville
Jumbo Shrimp Baseball Grounds
301 A Philip Randolph Blvd.
Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp will collect unopened hygiene products at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville front office 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday. Fans can also donate items at the games Thursday or Friday and bring them to Memorial Hospital Guest Services.
Salvation Army
10900 Beach Blvd.
Accepting physical donations only at the Beach Blvd. location.
