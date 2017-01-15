Surfer the Bar is now open!

Jacksonville Beach bar and restaurant Surfer the Bar opened on Sunday in the former location of music venue Freebird.

The venue includes two bars in the interior, as well as an outdoor bar area with a full craft cocktail menu. A refurbished 1962 Airstream is also installed inside the venue for food service.

Surfer the Bar opened its doors on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Its flagship location is at the Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu in Hawaii.

"It's a combination of Salt Life presence, Hoptinger, and Shim Sham," Surfer the Bar's general manager, John Johnson, said.

Surfer the Bar is located at 200 1st St., Neptune Beach, FL 32266.

WTLV