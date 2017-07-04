WTLV
Jacksonville Beach Police conducting a homicide investigation; one dead one injured

WTLV 6:37 AM. EDT July 05, 2017

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Beach Police are investigating an incident which has some of 1st Street and 1st Avenue blocked off for a homicide investigation.

If you are in the area, mind the police tape as they investigate. According to a release, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department are asking the public's help in reference to a shooting near the Sea Walk Band Shell parking lot. It happened around 1 a.m. on July 5. There were two victims in the shooting, one had minor injuries and the other, Glen McNeil Jr, 23, died.

Please call Detective Kling if you have any information 904-270-1675.

 

 

 

