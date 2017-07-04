Jacksonville Beach Police conducting a homicide investigation; one dead one injured

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Beach Police are investigating an incident which has some of 1st Street and 1st Avenue blocked off for a homicide investigation.

If you are in the area, mind the police tape as they investigate. According to a release, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department are asking the public's help in reference to a shooting near the Sea Walk Band Shell parking lot. It happened around 1 a.m. on July 5. There were two victims in the shooting, one had minor injuries and the other, Glen McNeil Jr, 23, died.

Please call Detective Kling if you have any information 904-270-1675.

Police have been combing parking lot near Sneakers sports bar. @FCN2go #GMJ pic.twitter.com/tp4gctvrhM — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) July 5, 2017

Police checking vehicles in the city owned parking lot one by one @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/q177CTgP31 — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) July 5, 2017

Jax Beach PD have area near amphitheater blocked-off after overnight incident. @FCN2go #GMJ pic.twitter.com/tCCk2HNoHB — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) July 5, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV