Jacksonville Beach hosts 40th Annual Sandcastle Contest this weekend

Courtesy: David Johnson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla -- Groups of people will hit the beach this weekend to show off their design skills for Jacksonville Beach's 40th Annual Sandcastle Contest.

Check-in for participants will begin on the beach south of the Red Cross Life Saving Station at 1:30 p.m. The contest begins at 2:00 p.m. and will conclude at 4:00 p.m., which is when sand art will be judged based on difficulty of design, craftsmanship and overall appearance.

Following the judging, trophies will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd place winners in each category, and to the "Overall Best in Show."

The Jacksonville Beach Parks and Recreation Department encourages spectators to come join in on the fun!

