Enter to WIN VIP tickets to the Jacksonville Armada and a signed mini soccer ball.

Let's cheer on the Armada FC!

First Coast News is giving away four VIP tickets to the Jacksonville Armada and a signed mini soccer ball.

Head to the First Coast News Facebook page to enter to win: enter every day and share with your friends for more chances to win.

Mobile users, click here: http://ul.ink/852P-474QDY_link

© 2017 WTLV-TV