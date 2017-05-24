Investigative report for Wound Warriors: misrepresentation of money spent

Wounded Warrior Project® to Receive $523,000 Donation On Eve of Memorial Day Weekend (Photo: Wounded Warrior Project)

An investigation was launched into the non-profit Wounded Warrior Project and findings showed that the allocation of money to veterans was lower than what they initially reported.

The investigation memo has been released by Senator Chuck Grassley and it notes that the organization has taken steps to fix the shortcomings initially exposed in 2016.

“It’s good news that the Wounded Warrior Project used negative findings to try to turn itself around,” Grassley said. “Some high profile charities do the opposite when confronted with problems. They hunker down instead of embracing their responsibilities to the people who are meant to benefit from their charitable mission, the donating public and the taxpayers. It’s the taxpayers who forgo revenue to the federal Treasury to make tax-exempt organizations possible. The Wounded Warrior Project is right to recognize why it exists and what it needs to do to restore the public’s trust.”

The memo released is nearly 500 pages long, but some of the key findings have been highlighted in a media release.

The Wounded Warrior Project said it spent 80.6 percent of its program expenses on veterans in the fiscal year of 2014, however the memo said this was misleading. The actual percentage spent was 68. The 80.6 percent included millions of dollars in donated media and millions of dollars for fundraising. According to the findings, the memo states that the organization should better explain how it calculates its program expense percentage.

Wounded Warrior Project said that it spent $65.4 million on long-term support programs such as its Long-Term Support Trust, which is also a nonprofit. However, this money was simply moved to a trust and none of the money was spent on veterans. The organization is no longer running this ad, however the memo states it should better inform the public of its goals in respect to the trust.

The charity did an independent review when the initial issues were brought to light in 2016, however the findings of this independent review were never made public. Senator Grassley is making these findings public but states in the memo that the organization should be more transparent and Wounded Warrior Project was accommodating. The independent review shows some of the initial findings from 2016 to be true, such as high spending on plane tickets, staff events and a lack of organizational structure.

The Wounded Warrior Project has events for alumni of the program, but according to the findings in the memo, they lack oversight. Sometimes only one or two participants would show up and the memo states that the organization wasn't doing a good job keeping track of ancillary costs associated with these events like dinners before or after the event.

“The WWP and its current leadership were open, transparent, and responsive to my inquiries. Americans want WWP to be successful for the sake of our veteran population. The changes made thus far by WWP illustrate that oversight works to bring about adjustments that result in more transparency for the donating public. WWP is rightly focused on making changes, but, more must be done," said Grassley, "Charities serve an integral role in our society and have a tremendous responsibility to be a force for good. WWP should continue to strive to increase transparency and accountability to set a good example for others in the non-profit field.”

To view the findings in their entireity, click here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV