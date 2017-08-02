Shelter in place following bomb threat at Naval Station Norfolk

Pier 14 at Naval Station Norfolk (Photo: 13News Now and Google Earth)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A shelter in place is in effect for parts of Naval Station Norfolk, following a bomb threat on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 6 a.m., the regional dispatch center received a call about a bomb threat.

In response to the threat, security deployed additional military working dogs to sweep various areas on base.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. a military working dog alerted on a vehicle in the vicinity of Pier 14. In response, Pier 14 is on security alert, and has been secured to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

A shelter in place has been issued for the following buildings and locations; Q-80, Q-33, Q-133, Q-50, W-5, W-313, X-218 and Piers 11, 12 and 14.

NCIS, Naval Station Norfolk Security and Fire and Emergency Response are on the scene and investigating the situation.

The bomb threat comes just days after a possible diver was reportedly spotted in the water in a secured area near Pier 7.

The piers were locked down for much of Monday and a search was conducted into the early morning hours of Tuesday. No diver or other suspicious activity was ever found, and normal operations at the naval base resumed on Tuesday.

Nearly 60 ships are based in Norfolk, including the fleet's newest and most technologically advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

The carrier returned to its pier recently after successfully testing new equipment that launches and lands jet fighters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

