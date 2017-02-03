Inside Tyndall Air Force Base: Super Bowl airspace

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Greyhound racing: breaking down Florida's laws
-
9-year-old girl calls 911 on father
-
$17 million traffic project proposed
-
New Hooters restaurant with male servers
-
Beautiful but deadly: Debate over Eagle's Nest
-
Missing father and daughter
-
SEC gymnastics championship coming to Jax
-
Timelapse Tour of Eagle's Nest
-
Valley baby battling rare form of leukemia
-
3 teenagers shot in Arlington near schools
More Stories
-
Dreams come true for 4-year-old recovering from illnessFeb. 3, 2017, 11:41 p.m.
-
Growing opioid epidemic puts strain on Duval County morgueFeb. 3, 2017, 10:13 p.m.
-
Did you know? Running on the road is illegalFeb. 3, 2017, 11:40 p.m.