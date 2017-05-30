WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Traffic slowed after accident at I-295/Town Center Parkway

WTLV 5:43 PM. EDT May 30, 2017

A crash temporarily blocked all lanes of northbound traffic on I-295 at Town Center Parkway.

The crash happened around 4:45 PM and was quickly cleared, but traffic problems persist in the area.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories