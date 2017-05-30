Close Traffic slowed after accident at I-295/Town Center Parkway WTLV 5:43 PM. EDT May 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A crash temporarily blocked all lanes of northbound traffic on I-295 at Town Center Parkway.The crash happened around 4:45 PM and was quickly cleared, but traffic problems persist in the area. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS VERIFY: Is tilapia bad for you? Photo leads to animal cruelty investigation Two people shot near Jacksonville University Golf star breaking silence hours after DUI arrest Learn how to speak dog Large plumes of black smoke over I-95 prompt investigation The Daily's Place first concert on 5/27 Verify: Dumpster diving for makeup at Ulta? 1000s will see new stealth cruiser from FHP on highways Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on Calais Campbell More Stories Increasing chances for afternoon and evening… Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m. 136 Florida Chipotles hit by credit card hack May 30, 2017, 4:13 p.m. US shoots down mock warhead over Pacific May 30, 2017, 4:47 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs