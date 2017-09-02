Hurricane Harvey supply drive at Journey Church Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As thousands of Texas residents emerged from shelters and motels to return to their flood damaged homes, Jacksonville Pastor Mark Dickerson had his own task underway, a supply drive with a mindset to collect items for what’s to take place after the storm, clean up.

“They’re getting so many things that they don’t need we didn’t want to just collect things that we thought they needed,” said Dickerson.

So together, Journey Church Jax and the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida connected with two churches in Houston and were informed of items their parishioners needed the most.

"They needed towels and blankets, baby food and wipes, house cleaning supplies,” said Dickerson.

Pastor Dickerson said he struggled with asking for only new items from people he says don’t have a whole lot to give back.

“If all they have is time to give back but then knowing that I’m not always on the receiving end, I have something to give back,” said Dickerson.

People like volunteer organizer Angela Crowlay.

"I’ve had many situations in my life where I have been someone that needed help and many people helped me when it seemed they had nothing to give,” said Crowlay.

Parishioners hope to send two truckloads of donations. Pastor Dickerson and another parishioner will make their journey to Houston at the beginning of next week.

Harvey Supply Drive information:

Where:

Journey Church at the Boys & Girls Club NFL YET

555 West 25th Street Jacksonville, FL 32206

When:

Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Drop-off Donations

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. - Worship & Prayer Awareness for Houston Families

Items Needed:

New blankets/towels

cleaning supplies

Flash lights and batteries.

Hygiene products

