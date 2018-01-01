About 500 men, women, and children race toward the ocean for the 2018 Polar Plunge. (Photo: WTLV)

Wind, rain, and crashing waves led to a change-up in this year's Polar Plunge.

Still a crowd of people carried on the tradition.

"They always say you should do this for good luck," 20-year Polar Plunge veteran Tom Reeves said.

"When I got out I felt like a popsicle," a young first-timer said.

Polar Plunge organizers said just a splash would count since rough seas and strong winds could be dangerous far from the beach.

However, that did not deter Tom Reeves, sporting a bathrobe, from taking a dip. He recalls another Polar Plunge with rival temperatures.

"There was one in the 1990s that had ice on the street, but this with the wind chill probably one of the coldest," Reeves said.

Water temperature at Jax Beach hit near 60 degrees while the air temperature with wind chll factor hit 37 degrees. (Photo: WTLV)

This year there was a lower turnout than previous plunges and many were quick to blame the weather. An estimated 500 people raced to the surf in hopes of washing away 2017 in the 60-degree Atlantic waters.

"It’s a good time to start over, get invigorated and excited," Patty Soud said after drying-off from the Plunge.

