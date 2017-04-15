Hundreds protest in Hemming Park, demand Trump release his tax returns

Hundreds gather in Hemming Park for Trump Tax March, protesting that President Trump release his tax returns. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of people have gathered at Hemming Park for Trump Tax March, a protest where folks are demanding President Trump release his tax returns to the public.

The protest is part of a bigger, nationwide movement where more than 300,000 Americans have signed a petition for Trump to release his tax returns. Organizers from more than 150 cities planned events.

Locally, a Facebook event has been created with more than 1,000 people saying they were interested in attending. Witnesses told First Coast News there are about 300 people at the event as of 2 p.m.

Trump supporters, including Gary Snow, are also at the rally.

President Trump supporters are also gathered at the Trump Tax March where people are protesting Trump release his tax returns. Photo: FCN.

We have crews on the way. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV