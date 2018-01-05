Human remains recovered in South Georgia where man was reported missing

Human remains were found near Fargo on New Year’s Day and they were found where a man was reported missing last year, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day, the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office received a report that human remains were found in a wooded area near Fargo, a news release said.

The remains were found near where Jacob Dewitt Conner was reported missing by co-workers from his job site near the intersection of Score Bridge Road and Plumb Bush Road in Clinch County.

Coworkers last saw Conner around 4 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2017.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing to search the area for more evidence.

The remains will be transported to a crime lab for identification.

This case is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at 912-487-5316, 912-487-3250 or the GBI at 912-389-4103.

