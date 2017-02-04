Hugs Not Walls

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Greyhound racing: breaking down Florida's laws
-
FInstagram for web
-
Did you know: Running on road is illegal
-
911 operator on young girl's call for help
-
On Your Side: Green Card Lost
-
Dreams come true
-
Shorty's BabyDoll injured in race at Best Bet
-
9-year-old girl calls 911 on father
-
Missing father and daughter
-
Rash of coyote sightings in Atlantic Beach
More Stories
-
1 child killed, another injured at an apartment on…Feb. 4, 2017, 2:13 p.m.
-
Report: Shad Khan publicly opposes Trump's immigration banFeb. 4, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
-
Boat fire in St. Augustine lands one in the hospitalFeb. 4, 2017, 9:49 a.m.