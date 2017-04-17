How's your golf game?

Good Morning Jacksonville has a some good golfers on the team and they'll be put to the test in a tournament on April 24, 2017. It's almost time for the 6th Annual Hope at Hand Charity Golf Classic at the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club. The shotgun start is at 2 p.m. on April 24 and there's still time to register your team.

It'll be a fun time for a good cause. Hope at Hand is a local non-profit that provides art and poetry sessions to at- risk youth in northeast Florida. If you would like to register you can do so by clicking on this link or send an email to steffani@HopeAtHand.org

