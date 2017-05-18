WTLV
Close

Howard University students 'swag surf' at graduation

WUSA 7:48 AM. EDT May 18, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Man they got that swag.

Howard University’s School of Communication students know how to graduate in style.

The entire group of nearly 200 graduates swayed to the beats of Fast Life Yungstaz’s song “Swag Surfin.’”

All of them really got into it, including a professor up front who twirled her colorful ropes around and around.

The Class of 2017 then took their moves to the aisle and danced their way out into the real world.

Congrats, grads!

 

The communication graduates at Howard swaggin' at their graduation.

A post shared by imediago (ā • mēdēā • gō) (@imediago) on

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories