Howard University students 'swag surf' at graduation

(Photo: Twitter / @yagirldjmagic)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Man they got that swag.

Howard University’s School of Communication students know how to graduate in style.

The entire group of nearly 200 graduates swayed to the beats of Fast Life Yungstaz’s song “Swag Surfin.’”

All of them really got into it, including a professor up front who twirled her colorful ropes around and around.

The Class of 2017 then took their moves to the aisle and danced their way out into the real world.

Congrats, grads!

Howard University graduates swag surfed at their graduation ceremony. Like how can someone hate black people? We live baby! pic.twitter.com/3U0za9RFI5 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 17, 2017

The communication graduates at Howard swaggin' at their graduation. A post shared by imediago (ā • mēdēā • gō) (@imediago) on May 17, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

© 2017 WUSA-TV