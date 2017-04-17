House fire on Lone Wolf Trail in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- A home was fully engulfed in flames in the 3500 block of Lone Wolf Trail in St. Johns County.

Fire fighters were called to the scene at around 1 p.m. and when they got to the scene they found the home to be completely engulfed in flames. According to St. Johns County Fire Rescue, everyone inside made it out without incident.

The fire has not spread to any other structures and they're not sure what started the fire, however the call came from within the home, telling responders that the fire was in the garage area of the home before it spread.

The fire is now under control.

© 2017 WTLV-TV