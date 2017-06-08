Homeless camp in Downtown Jacksonville no longer accessible following fire under I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A makeshift homeless camp under Interstate 95 near McCoy Creek in Downtown Jacksonville will no longer be accessible, Florida Department of Transportation officials said Thursday.

FDOT maintenance teams and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will regularly sweep the area following a tire fire that broke out underneath I-95 on May 27.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and put out the fire before it could damage any structures. Several homeless people were found nearby and officials believe they lived in the area.

The fire appeared to be accidental, police said.

FDOT said new locks have been placed on the gate where the homeless people were setting up their camp.

Both FDOT and JSO plan to regularly patrol the area to make sure no one is living or hanging out in the area.

