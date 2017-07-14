Jacksonville mother of two murdered in front of 6 kids; 16 years later her case is still cold

At 19 years old, Vickie Cook was a mother of two daughters.

She had plans for her future. She was going to move from Jacksonville to be closer to her family in Atlanta with her children and go to nursing school. She had a whole untold story in front of her.

Vickie’s aunt, Lisa Cook, said she was adored by her family; the only girl with three brothers. As a child, her favorite book was Daniel in the Lion’s Den.

But on June 30, 2001, Vickie’s last story details her as a victim. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report reads as follows:

On 06-30-2001 at approximately 0800 the unknown suspect did a home-invasion to the listed victim's residence. During the home-invasion the victim was murdered and the suspect fled in a black Lexus. After the home-invasion a 1990 Ford Aerostar van (blue & silver, temporary tag # A-790274 Florida) was stolen from in front of the victim's residence. The vehicle was stolen by a second suspect (unknown BM) who was also in the black Lexus at the time of the home-invasion. Homicide is following up this case.

In broad daylight, this heinous act was committed with six children in the house, including Vickie’s two daughters, who were just toddlers at the time.

Sixteen years later, there has still been no justice. Thankfully none of the children were injured, but one of them was in the room at the time of the stabbing, according to JSO.

That child has been key in investigating this crime, from the mouths of babes, goes the story.

The original report described Vickie’s murder as a home-invasion Homicide Sergeant, Dan Janson, said he believes that Vickie knew her assailant.

Still, her case has gone cold.

Police are looking at a person of interest and they’re looking at them hard, Janson said. So hard, in fact, that police were unwilling to give any more information regarding a suspect to the public.

An arrest would be the last chapter to Vickie’s tragic story for both police and her family, who have been sitting with the open book on their laps for almost 20 years.

If you know anything about this crime, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Project Cold Case works with police to try and help bring life to cases that have gone cold. You can read more about their relationship with JSO here.

