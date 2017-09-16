Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Arlington

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Arlington area.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, a pedestrian was found deceased in the 8300 block of Arlington Expressway. The crash is believed to have happened between Friday evening and early Saturday morning, according to FHP.

This is an active and ongoing investigation with few details at this time. The pedestrian who was killed has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash or the vehicle involved is urged to contact FHP at 904-695-4115 or Corporal M. Gump at 904-693-5097.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

