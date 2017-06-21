Hillsborough County votes to keep Confederate monument

The monument will stay at the Hillsborough Co. courthouse.

Hillsborough County commissioners have voted to keep a Confederate statue outside the Hillsborough County courthouse..

After a lengthy discussion, commissioners voted 4-3 to keep it there. They also approved a diversity mural to go up as well.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, Commissioners Victor Crist, Ken Hagan, Sandy Murman and Stacy White, all Republicans, voted to keep it, while Republican Al Higginbotham and Democrats Pat Kemp and Les Miller voted for removal.

The monument, called Memoria In Aeterna, was built in 1911 with funds raised by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

On Tuesday, Orlando officials moved a Confederate statue from a park to a cemetery.

