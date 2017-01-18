Hernando man reported missing after delivering body in Jacksonville

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- A Hernando County deliveryman was reported missing by the sheriff's office Tuesday after he failed to return home.

Paul Anthony Marvella, 30, was last seen Sunday at 6:10 p.m. in Jacksonville when he finished the transport of a deceased person to the Memorial Healthcare Plaza at 3901 University Boulevard South, according to Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

He called his father from the Starke area on Sunday afternoon said he was about two hours away from home and would see them soon, but he didn't return.

Marvella, an employee of the Alternative Transportation Services, was driving a black 2014 GMC Yukon with Florida tag/DNSK41.

Marvella is 5-feet-11, 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at (352) 754-6830 or 911 if you have any information on Marvella or his vehicle's whereabouts.

