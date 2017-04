Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire after the 2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup season. (Photo: Peter Casey, USA TODAY Sports)

Hendrick Motorsports announced in a tweet on Tuesday morning that driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.

After 18 seasons, @DaleJr will bring his Cup Series driving career to a close at the end of 2017.



Info: https://t.co/8n7dRjSc9l pic.twitter.com/REdWACH2KD — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 25, 2017

