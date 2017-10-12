UF Health receives $2.2 million grant for HIV telemedicine care

UF Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- UF Health Jacksonville has been awarded a $2.2-million dollar grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin using telemedicine when it comes to HIV care for patients.

The grant will allow patients who already receive in-person care to use computers, tablets and smartphones for face-to-face consultations with their doctors.

The Jacksonville metropolitan area has the ninth-highest rate of new diagnoses of HIV in the country, according to our news partners The Florida Times Union. Furthermore, urban settings can be faced with several barriers, such as transportation, work schedules or other time-consuming constraints.

"Jacksonville is one of the largest cities in land mass, so at times it can be challenging for some of our patients who use public transportation to get to one of our clinics," said project leader Dr. Reetu Grewal in a press release.

The proposal approved by the CDC will take place over three years. It will be administered through the UF Center for HIV/AIDS Research, Education and Service (UFCARES) and UF Health primary care practices.

Even with the grant, patients could still stop at one of its clinics for treatment.

