The sun's impact on our eyes

It turns out, much like with skin, prevention now is key for healthy eyes down the road. Dr. Amit Chokshi, ophthalmologist with Florida Eye Specialists, suggests on the bright days to wear sunglasses, a hat, or just chill in some shade to keep UV eye expo

WTLV 5:31 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories