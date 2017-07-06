The sun's impact on our eyes
It turns out, much like with skin, prevention now is key for healthy eyes down the road. Dr. Amit Chokshi, ophthalmologist with Florida Eye Specialists, suggests on the bright days to wear sunglasses, a hat, or just chill in some shade to keep UV eye expo
WTLV 5:31 PM. EDT July 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man trimming shrubs on trail finds dog buried alive
-
Florida license can be suspended if plate isn't returned
-
Verify: Is Whataburger closing?
-
Amazon to hold 6 jobs fairs in Jacksonville
-
Explosion at Eglin AFB
-
Charge dropped for man caught jaywalking in viral video
-
Tracking the Tropics
-
Former Sandalwood football player killed in Jax Beach
-
Family may sue Jax Landing and City of Jacksonville
-
Audit: JTA pickup times altered 87% of time
More Stories
-
Tropical Depression 4 expected to weakenJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Verify: Is The Players Championship changing its dates?Jul. 6, 2017, 12:51 p.m.
-
Gloria Williams trial to start November 13Jul. 6, 2017, 10:11 a.m.