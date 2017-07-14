JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New research being presented in Jacksonville this weekend puts statistics behind the idea that medical professionals and educators need to communicate more about what students with concussions need to recover.
Many times, the traumatic brain injury, estimated to occur in 13 percent of all high school students, forces a student to miss a portion of the school year during recovery.
"Unfortunately, some of the things that take the longest to heal are some of the things that really effect school," said child neurologist Dr. Kristyn Tekulve.
She found school principals and their willingness to make accommodations for a student are key to recovery.
