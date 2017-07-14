JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New research being presented in Jacksonville this weekend puts statistics behind the idea that medical professionals and educators need to communicate more about what students with concussions need to recover.

Many times, the traumatic brain injury, estimated to occur in 13 percent of all high school students, forces a student to miss a portion of the school year during recovery.

"Unfortunately, some of the things that take the longest to heal are some of the things that really effect school," said child neurologist Dr. Kristyn Tekulve.

She found school principals and their willingness to make accommodations for a student are key to recovery.

"There was a surprising number of principals that were unaware that they needed to make those accommodations," Tekulve said.

Students with concussions could have any number of needs. Some have trouble seeing clearly, some get dizzy while others can't handle bright lights.

The variety highlights why principals need to know what's best for each student and make attempt to accomodate students individually.

"This includes longer to take a test, taking it in a quieter environment, avoiding loud environments in general," Tekulve said.

The research found 16 percent of were unwilling to tailor academics for a student recovering from concussion.

She found among all accommodations, changes to standardized testing were hardest to make.

"The changes really fosters an environment for students where they can suffer an injury and not be held back academically," she said. "They can be back in school and their grades can be back where they were."

© 2017 WTLV-TV