Several cases of dog flu confirmed in Florida

The first cases of H3N2 dog flu have been confirmed in Florida this week, the Florida Department of Agriculture says in a news release.

The virus is reportedly highly contagious and has already affected seven dogs in Florida. It is not believed to be able to spread to humans at this time.

The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine confirmed the cases of H3N2 canine influenza virus (or 'dog flu') and says that six additional test results are pending.

You may remember dog flu circulating throughout the country back in 2015, but the virus has never made any headway in the Sunshine State - until now.

Agriculture officials say if you own a dog and suspect they may be sick with the virus, please call a veterinarian immediately to decrease the chances of it spreading to other animals.

Dogs that have the flu will have a fever, decreased appetite, and lethargy during the first few days of the illness. Most dogs can recover on their own but some need to be hospitalized.

The Department of Agriculture has not specified where exactly the cases were in the state. To find out more information, head to this link.

