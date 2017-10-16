Rare pregnancy: Couple expecting identical triplets

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. -- Being a mom is something that Sarah Faulkner has always wanted. But, at 16, she found out she had neurofibromatosis, a condition that causes her cells to grow tumors. She knew then she would have to go about motherhood unconventionally. Her concern was that she would pass NF on to her future children.

"It was really hard to answer at 16. How do you want to grow your family," said Faulkner.

Just last year, she met Shellie Heisner, a three time surrogate.

"I was thinking this would be my last time," said Heisner.

They met through a surrogate lawyer. Sarah says picking a surrogate was kind of like dating.

"There were some women that were very sweet, I just didn't click with them as well. And, I knew that I would want this person in my life and in my children's life forever. That woman was going to be Auntie Something," said Sarah.

Sarah had three embryos to test. It turned out that two of them were NF negative, meaning they were viable options.

"I had the two, and I was like, twins would be so fun. I want to do twins. And, my husband was kind of like, 'Let's just do one'. Everybody talks about one because obviously the risk with multiples is great. So, after much convincing, pretty much the day of transfer, I said, 'fine, we'll do one,'" said Faulkner.

"We had our embryo transfer on the 22 of July. And, it's a two week wait," said Shellie.

They found out through a blood test that the embryo took.

"IVF is not a guarantee of a baby. You don't just... Lots of couples go through it and their eggs don't make it, or their embryos don't develop," said Sarah.

The goal is to make it to 32 weeks, which is Valentine's Day. But Sarah says the babies will have a good chance if they come anytime after New Year's Day.

"I am going to be in for some craziness, I'm going to be outnumbered for sure between my husband and three boys," said Sarah.

Three boys In a house right now, that, counting Shellie's daughter, has three girls.

"We just got stationed in Norfolk Virginia, my husband is in the Navy," said Shellie.

And so is Sarah's husband, Dan, who's away on deployment.

"We were like, you know what, if you want, why don't you come back down and live with me. So, she's my new roommate," said Sarah"

So, out of this experience, Sarah's not only getting three children, she also has a new lifelong friend.

"She's given this gift to so many people and I'm just glad that I found her for her last one. I'm definitely allowing her to go out with a bang with triplets," said Sarah.

Their doctor says the odds of having identical triplets is one in a million.

As you can imagine, thinking you're having one baby only to find out you're having three, there are a lot of things that the Faulkners need. Diapers, two more cribs, bibs, etc.

If you have a crib you would like to donate, or any items at all, click here to donate.

