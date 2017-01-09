Orange Park Medical Center is the first local human milk donation center

(Photo credit PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PHILIPPE HUGUEN, 2014 AFP)

Orange Park Medical Center is now the area's first human milk donation site.

Often times the mothers of babies who need time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are not able to produce breast milk, so the Mother's Milk Bank nonprofit program collects extra breast milk from mothers, in order to distribute it to children in need of it.

“Milk production is a process and sometimes it doesn’t happen right away. That is where the donor milk will come into play for these tiny babies,” said Donna Mason, Lactation Specialist at Orange Park Medical Center. “They have such a weakened immune system that it becomes lifesaving.”

“In a little more than a decade, we’ve seen the number of mom’s breast feeding jump from 50 to 80%, and a large part of that has to do with moms becoming better educated on the countless benefits,” adds Suzanne Jones, Director of Orange Park Medical Center’s Women’s & Children’s Services. “Now First Coast area mothers with extra milk can make a difference in babies’ lives by donating their excess milk to the Donation and Outreach Center.”

Orange Park Medical Center will safely ship the donated milk to the Mother's Milk Bank program's center where the milk will be pasteurized and then distributed to families who are in need of it.

Women interested in donating milk may call 904-639-3515 to make an appointment.