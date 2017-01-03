UF Health

The federal government cut payments to four Jacksonville hospitals because they are among the worst-performing hospitals when it comes to patient safety.

The list includes the Baptist Medical Center hospitals downtown and at the Beaches, Memorial Hospital and UF Health Jacksonville.

This is the third year the federal government has reduced pay to hospitals that have high rates of patient injury, also known as Hospital-Acquired Conditions. Memorial and UF Health, along with Macclenny’s Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital, have been dinged by the federal government each of those years.

FLORIDA TIMES-UNION | Medicare reduces payments to 4 low-performing Jacksonville hospitals

In addition, Baptist Medical Center-Nassau, Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine and Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka were each in the bottom quarter this year.

The federal government announced the hospital scores last month, based on six factors: patient-safety indicators, central line-associated bloodstream infection, catheter-associated urinary tract infection, surgical site infection and MRSA and Clostridium difficile infections.

The hospitals were chosen to have their Medicare payments cut by one percent because they were in the bottom 25 percent on the cumulative scoring. Across the country, 769 hospitals had their payments cut, and 241 hospitals, like Memorial and UF Health, were in the bottom quarter for each of the last three years.

The Times-Union has reached out to the hospitals and will update this story when they respond.

List of Northeast Florida Hospitals in Bottom Quarter for Patient Safety:

Hospital Name – Score out of 10 for unsafe conditions

UF Health Jacksonville; 9.66

Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital, Macclenny; 9.4

Putnam Community Medical Center, Palatka; 7.85

Baptist Medical Center-Nassau; 7.49

Memorial Hospital Jacksonville; 7.46

Baptist Medical Center-Beaches; 7.46

Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville; 7.34

Flagler Hospital, St. Augustine; 6.94